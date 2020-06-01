Mother bear and two cubs spotted in West Kelowna

Residents of Shannon Lake are urged to be on the look out for three bears in the area

This bear cub was spotted on Keloka Way in West Kelowna on May 29. Image: Facebook.

WildSAfeBC is alerting all residents living in the Shannon Lake area that a black bear sow with two yearling cubs was spotted on Monday.

According to WildSafeBC the cubs are becoming independent from their mother, and will likely be leaving her altogether soon.

A sow and two cubs were spotted on Olympus Way, Friday night.

A young bear, estimated to be about three-years-old, was spotted in several locations in the Rose Valley area of West Kelowna, on Saturday.

The bear was then seen again Saturday night when it was caught snooping around a home on Horizon Drive.

Residents are reminded to secure all bear attractants such as unnatural food sources, including garbage, bird seed and compost. If the attractions are secured then the bears will move out of the residential area, keeping both the community and the bears safer.

