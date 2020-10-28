Nicole Bell, one of the women missing from the Shuswap, has been missing since Sept. 2, 2017. (Photo contributed)

Nicole Bell, one of the women missing from the Shuswap, has been missing since Sept. 2, 2017. (Photo contributed)

Mother implores people to not forget daughter missing in Shuswap

The birthday of Nicole Bell, one of four women missing in region, is fast approaching

In years past, Nov. 2 was a happy time.

Festivities would have been underway as Jane Aubertin and her family celebrated a special birthday.

This year, Aubertin will instead light a single candle and think about her daughter, Nicole Bell, who hasn’t been seen or heard from for three years. This year would have been the celebration of Nicole’s 35th birthday.

Nicole Bell is one of four women in the Shuswap who went missing over the course of four months between February 2016 and September 2017. She was last seen on Sept. 2, 2017 in Sicamous.

“It’s been going on for over three years now – our family has been stressed out. Halloween is coming up, it’s our favourite time of the year and Nicole’s birthday is right after it,” Aubertin said.

“She would have been 35 this year, she is 35 this year,” she said correcting the past tense. “I still hope, it is still 50/50, we’re still holding out.”

Read more: Mother of missing Shuswap woman holds out hope she’ll be found

Read more: Candlelight vigil honours Nicole Bell and other missing B.C. women

So far, no word, no clues.

Aubertin keeps in touch with police but they have nothing new to tell her at this time.

She is also connected to the parents of the other missing Shuswap women via social media.

It was on Feb. 21, 2016 that Caitlin Potts, who lived in Enderby, was last seen. On April 27 of that year, Ashley Simpson was gone. On July 19, 2016, Deanna Wertz was last seen. Both Simpson and Wertz lived on Yankee Flats Road on the outskirts of Silver Creek, which is near Salmon Arm. The remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were found in October 2017 on a Silver Creek farm.

When Aubertin saw there was to be a protest on Oct. 26 outside the farm on Salmon River Road in Silver Creek where Curtis Sagmoen lives, she considered driving from Alberta to show her support.

The protest, to have occurred after police issued an Oct. 21 public warning to persons involved in the sex trade to not respond to requests for service in the Salmon River Road area, was cancelled due to slippery roads.

Police searched the farm in October 2017 where they found the remains of Traci Genereaux of Vernon. No charges have been laid in connection with her death.

Aubertin said she has not heard of any connection with her own daughter and the escort business or Curtis Sagmoen.

Read more: 3 years probation for Noth Okanagan man found guilty of running over sex worker with ATV

Read more: Vernon RCMP warn sex workers to stay away from Curtis Sagmoen

Over the summer, Aubertin said she spent time with her grandkids, Nicole’s children, who are 14, nine and seven.

“We spent good quality time with them.”

She said the kids are doing okay but of course miss their mom and want her home.

“They’re the reason why we keep going,” she said, referring to herself and her spouse Dennis. “To get answers. to see what’s going on, to do our best to be there for them.”

Anger is another emotion Aubertin has been dealing with. Thinking about the fact that someone knows what happened to her daughter and is simply not telling.

“I’m sad that my grandkids have to go on not knowing. How one human being can do this to another human being is beyond comprehension. How somebody can be so cruel. I can’t comprehend that.”

Aubertin does not want her daughter forgotten and hopes people will contact police with what they know.

“I hope people come forward and, if they’re out and about and see something, please report it, something is better than nothing.”

She points out that although Nicole’s birthday is almost here, so is another difficult occasion.

“Christmas is coming around the corner, think of her as well,” she said. “Keep her in mind, keep her in your hearts.”

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Missing womanSalmon ArmSicamous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NXIVM guru gets 120 years in prison in sex-slaves case
Next story
Mechanical failure leaves nearly 200 passengers stranded on BC Ferries ship for hours

Just Posted

An Armstrong fire investigator checks out the damage to a large travel trailer that was destroyed by fire that broke out in the Eagle Rock Mobile Home and RV Park the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 27 in Spallumcheen. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Home destroyed in Armstrong mobile home park fire

Large structure fire broke out at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27

Nicole Bell, one of the women missing from the Shuswap, has been missing since Sept. 2, 2017. (Photo contributed)
Mother implores people to not forget daughter missing in Shuswap

The birthday of Nicole Bell, one of four women missing in region, is fast approaching

Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans.
Morning Start: A New Orleans hotel offered a $15,000 stay to whoever stole the “most outrageous” item from them

Your morning start for Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

John Price, 79, next to a 1,000 pound pumpkin at Swan Lake Nurseryland. (Contributed)
Neighbours help Vernon senior stay active

‘It takes a community that cares to help this happen and I would hope that more people would get involved with helping seniors have this quality of life’

SilverStar has accumulated 82.5 cm of snow as of Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (SilverStar Mountain Resort photo)
Snow piling up at Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain

The resort has accumulated 82.5 cm of snow so far this year, one month before opening day

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged

Infection spike continues, 21 senior facilities affected

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The duffel bags were found to contain 84 pounds of cocaine, valued at approximately $1.2 million and 198 pounds of methamphetamine, valued at approximately $960,000. Photo courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
2 men accused of fleeing border agents near U.S.-B.C. border with $2M in drugs

Cocaine and methamphetamine seized by U.S. law enforcement in remote Idaho area near Canadian border

Pixabay photo
‘Horrific’ abuse of volunteers, staff by parents must stop: Chilliwack soccer club

Parents have become abusive after being told COVID-19 rules, email says

FILE – The Queen of Alberni ferry leaves the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal in Delta bound for Vancouver Island, Sunday, July 29, 2007. (CP PHOTO/Richard Lam) CANADA
Mechanical failure leaves nearly 200 passengers stranded on BC Ferries ship for hours

A tug arrived after dark to safely nudge the vessel into a berth so travellers could finally disembark

Ridge Meadows RCMP (Black Press)
Maple Ridge X-ray tech convicted of sexual assault dating back 30 years

Allen James Brooks is expected to be sentenced in January 2021

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson leaves the stage after announcing he is stepping down as party leader, during a news conference in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, October 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Too rural, not enough diversity, soul searching needed, say BC Liberals

Elections BC says there are about 600,000 mail-in and absentee ballots across the province still to count

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to provide an update on the COVID pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Canada has reached a grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, surpassing 10,000 novel coronavirus deaths. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Alberta COVID deaths pushes Canada past milestone of 10,000 deaths

Canada crossed the threshold of 5,000 deaths on May 12, a little over two months after the first was reported

An elderly woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past an advertisement for a television series in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. has been under a COVID-19 state of emergency for more than half the year

Province has been under a state of emergency for 32 weeks – and counting

Most Read