Former South Broadview Elementary student Logan Pierce was killed in an accident in 2008. A maple tree was planted in his memory during a celebration of life at St. Ives Community Park. (Contributed)

Former South Broadview Elementary student Logan Pierce was killed in an accident in 2008. A maple tree was planted in his memory during a celebration of life at St. Ives Community Park. (Contributed)

Mother overwhelmed by kindness of Shuswap park memorial honouring her son

Columbia Shuswap Regional District placed bench in honour of Logan Pierce

Karen Holmes says she and her family are overwhelmed by the actions of Columbia Shuswap Regional District staff to honour the memory of her son.

In 2008, one day prior to his first day of Grade 4 in Kamloops, former South Broadview Elementary student Logan Pierce, Holmes’ son, was killed in an accident.

A maple tree was planted in his honour at the St. Ives Community Park in the North Shuswap.

In recent years, erosion led to damages in the park and was also responsible for the tree coming down.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District parks staff, including community parks and recreation coordinator Veda Roberge, contacted the family and undertook work to rehabilitate the park, as well as replace the fallen tree with a fitting memorial. In addition to planting a new tree for Pierce, the CSRD placed a new bench with a plaque that says, “‘I love this place’ Logan J.G. Pierce, March 18, 1999 to Sept. 4, 2008.”

Read more: Sicamous rec centre opens summer ice time bookings

Read more: Shuswap couple thrilled by random kindness at local restaurant

Speaking on behalf of the family, Holmes said they are very appreciative of the CSRD staff for their kindness, thoughtfulness and hard work, adding it’s an amazing park and an amazing team of people who made this happen.

Holmes noted Logan was an organ donor, and that she is a proud supporter of organ donation and BC Transplant.

“I can tell you first hand it has made my journey a whole lot better,” said Holmes. “Just knowing that he helped another family, it’s really amazing.”

Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Karen Holmes sit at a bench recently placed by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District in St. Ives Community Park in honour of her son, Logan Pierce, who died in an accident in 2008. (Contributed)

Karen Holmes sit at a bench recently placed by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District in St. Ives Community Park in honour of her son, Logan Pierce, who died in an accident in 2008. (Contributed)

Previous story
B.C. Realtor starts GoFundMe for survivors of sexual assault
Next story
GoFundMe launched for Vernon’s Schubert Centre

Just Posted

The weather worked in favour of the 120th annual Armstrong Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 2019. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
COVID-19 postpones Armstrong IPE for 2nd year

Fair to make 2022 comeback

The Kelowna Rockets fill the arena against the Calgary Hitmen on February 28, 2015 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
Kelowna Rockets’ season postponed after positive COVID-19 test

The Rockets were scheduled to take on the Kamloops Blazers on Tuesday night. That game has now been postponed

Sales have dropped considerably at Castlegar restaurants during the COVID-19 crisis. File photo
Vernon chamber calls for renewed restaurant support

Specific regional case goals could motivate and keep government accountable: Chamber

The Schubert Centre is closed until further notice in an effort to protect the community. But those who previously enjoyed lunch at the centre can still sign up for Meals on Wheels. (Schubert Centre photo)
GoFundMe launched for Vernon’s Schubert Centre

Campaign called Save The Schubert Centre hopes to raise $1 million to eliminate its debt

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Environmental Trust has cancelled its 2021 Green Fair event because of COVID-19, but will still be giving out free tree seedlings. (File photo)
COVID cancels Armstrong Green Fair event

Annual event hosted by Armstrong Spallumcheen Environmental Trust will be back in 2022 and will still give away free tree seedlings April 24

FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau announces her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau takes aim at Premier’s ‘don’t blow it’ remarks at younger British Columbians

Karen Holmes sit at a bench recently placed by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District in St. Ives Community Park in honour of her son, Logan Pierce, who died in an accident in 2008. (Contributed)
Mother overwhelmed by kindness of Shuswap park memorial honouring her son

Columbia Shuswap Regional District placed bench in honour of Logan Pierce

Due to ongoing restrictions around COVID-19, the Salty Dog Enduro has been rescheduled to 2022. (File photo)
Salmon Arm’s Salty Dog Enduro mountain bike event pushed to 2021

Challenges around COVID-19 restrictions required rescheduling of 20th anniversary event

Eureka Peak, located east of Williams Lake, is a popular spot for snowmobilers. (File photo)
Avalanche east of Williams Lake claims life of 37-year-old snowmobiler: RCMP

Transponder detected but area of Eureka Peak too unstable for responders to go in

The North Vancouver City Fire Department fights a fire at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) at 1142 Lonsdale Ave on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (North Vancouver RCMP)
UPDATE: Police probe morning fires at three Masonic lodges in Vancouver, North Vancouver

Fires were reported just minutes apart

A neighbour thwarted the potential sale of a home in Oak Bay, which was listed without the owner’s consent. (Google street view)
B.C. home put up for sale without owner’s knowledge

Neighbour thwarts real estate scam with a phone call

Residents in the San Pareil community woke up Monday morning (March 29) to find an escaped herd of cattle roaming the streets from a nearby farm. (Kate Jennings photo)
VIDEO: Wayward cows milk sudden freedom on B.C. lawns and doorsteps

Dead of night visitors cause no real beef in quiet Parksville neighbourhood

B.C. Transportation crews push a boulder off Highway 1 near Hell’s Gate on Monday morning. Traffic through Boston Bar and beyond was backed up throughout most of the morning heading into early afternoon. (Photo/B.C. Transportation)
Truck-sized boulder snarls traffic outside Lower Mainland

By mid morning, workers moved the boulder and got traffic moving again

A Comox Valley RCMP office discusses the situation with a maskless woman after she and the other woman in the photo forced themselves into the My Tech Guys outlet on Cliffe Avenue in Courtenay, defying public health orders. Photo supplied.
RCMP called after anti-maskers force way into B.C. business

Police called after women barge into Courtenay shop while loudly playing anti-vaccine videos

Most Read