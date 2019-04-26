Mother pleads for help on third anniversary of daughter’s disappearance

RCMP continue search for Ashley Simpson who went missing in Vernon on April 27, 2016

Ashley Simpson, missing since April 28.

April 27 marks the three-year anniversary of Ashley Simpson’s disappearance.

RCMP have issued a news release and video from her mother, Cindy, who is asking anyone who has information to come forward.

Ashley, who had been living in a home on Yankee Flats Road in the Shuswap, was last seen on April 27, 2016 in Vernon and has not been seen since.

“Investigators at the Southeast District Major Crime Unit (MCU) have been working tirelessly to determine what happened to Ashley, prior to being reported missing to police on April 30, 2016. To date, numerous tips have been received and fully investigated, friends and associates have been interviewed and leads followed-up; unfortunately Ashley remains missing,” states Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP.

Read more: Search resumes in Shuswap for missing women

Read more: 2016 – Missing woman’s family holds out hope

Read more: Missing woman’s father says investigation shifts to homicide

Read more: Land owner assists with Ashley Simpson investigation

Read more: 2017 – Ashley Simpson’s father returns to find her

Read more: Driver’s licence of missing Ashley Simpson found in northern B.C.

Ashley is described as: white, 32 at the time of her disappearance, approximately 5ft. 5ins. or 165 cm., 119lbs. or 54kg., brown eyes and brown hair.

Her mother pleads to anyone who has information about Ashley’s disappearance to come forward to speak with police.

“For the past 35 months I wake up and I pray today is the day we find Ashley. So far my prayers haven’t been answered. Someone please answer my family’s prayers for my Ashley and bring my daughter home.”

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Special police unit disposes of detonating cord found in Shuswap
Next story
Man killed in northern B.C. logging accident

Just Posted

Vernon observes national day of mourning

Event took place at Vernon City Hall from 10:30 – 11 a.m. on Friday, April 26.

Okanagan College nabs seven medals at Skills BC

Gold medals were won by students Josh Burnell and Kendall Giesbrecht.

Isn’t it spring? Forecast calling for snow on Rogers Pass

Up to 10cm expected within 48 hours; motorists urged to prepare for deteriorating conditions

Vernon and area babies supported

The fundraiser received $57,060.70 Thursday for VJH maternity ward

Vernon hosting mascot battle

First Mascot Games features nine Canadian, three U.S. mascots competing in events and raising money

Vernon students plant a greener future

Okanagan Landing Elementary students planted over 100 indigenous shrubs Thursday, April 25 on the hillside behind the school

Penticton to host wildfire training symposium

More than 150 B.C. firefighters to participate in three-day training event

LETTER: Summerland needs traffic control measures

Signal devices suggested for busy downtown street

VIDEO: Flooding in four provinces prompts states of emergency, evacuations

Parts of Quebec and Ontario have declared states of emergency

Summerland adjusting trails in Giant’s Head Mountain Park

Maintenance work addresses erosion issues on hillside

Mother pleads for help on third anniversary of daughter’s disappearance

RCMP continue search for Ashley Simpson who went missing in Vernon on April 27, 2016

B.C. driver busted with heroin after nodding off behind the wheel

29-year-old man from Vancouver facing possible charges after arrest in Chilliwack

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Special police unit disposes of detonating cord found in Shuswap

Homeowner in Lee Creek finds cord, RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit summoned

Most Read