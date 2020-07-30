Motorbike crash on Byrns Road. Michael Rodriguez, Kelowna Capital News

Motorcycle collides with taxi in Kelowna

Byrns Road is blocked off to traffic, Thursday evening

A collision involving a motorcycle and a taxi cab is blocking Byrns Road, Thursday evening.

Emergency crews are on scene and the road is blocked off to traffic between Burtch Road and Benvoulin Road.

The incident was reported at about 5:45 p.m.

According to firefighters on the scene, the taxi allegedly made an illegal U-Turn and the motorcycle collided with the vehicle.

The motorcycle rider sustained minor injuries.

RCMP is blocking the roundabout off of Burtch onto Byrns.

READ MORE: 130 cases of COVID-19 linked to Kelowna as reporting classification changes

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon woman recounts emotional sex trafficking past

Just Posted

Vernon woman recounts emotional sex trafficking past

Local rally raises awareness, helps local lady regain power by sharing story

Fire investigated at Vernon golf course

Overnight blaze damages driving range hut

Third theft in a month from Lake Country business

Surveillance helping RCMP track down suspect

Temperatures to reach close to 40 C across Okanagan-Shuswap

A risk of a thunderstorm is also forecast for the region

Fire destroys Lumby home

Fundraisers have been organized to assist the family that lost their home and possessions in the blaze

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Five people are battling the disease in hospital

Motorcycle collides with taxi in Kelowna

Byrns Road is blocked off to traffic, Thursday evening

Non-resident travel to Haida Gwaii shut down amid COVID outbreak

Province will enforce travel restrictions from islands and mainland

Man found passed out in allegedly stolen vehicle arrested in South Okanagan

Witnesses reported the man passed out behind the wheel of a stalled vehicle

DFO will not lay charges against Texan who snatched baby seal in Port McNeill

Public education about marine mammal safety better route, DFO says

CBSA cracks down on U.S. travellers heading for Alaska then staying in B.C.

U.S. travellers approved to enter Canada will have a deadline to return back over border

130 cases of COVID-19 linked to Kelowna as reporting classification changes

Four new cases across Interior Health region

B.C. tackles wildfire prediction, new strategies to respond

Interior universities team up to gather, model data

85% of B.C. wildfires since April have been human-caused

August is usually the hottest month of the year – bringing with it most of B.C.’s wildfires

Most Read