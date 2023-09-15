BX-Swan Lake Fire Department (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Motorcycle crash closes north Vernon road

Emergency crews are on scene at Hartnell Road

A road in the BX has been closed Friday afternoon following a motorcycle crash.

Ambulance, RCMP and BX-Swan Lake Fire Rescue are on scene in the 8200 block of Hartnell Road.

A single patient is involved and the extent of injuries are unknown.

Hartnell Road is closed.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.

