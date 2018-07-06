UPDATE: Teen dies in motorcycle crash

UPDATE:

A motorcycle crash on Old Kamloops Road has claimed the life of a teenage rider.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and Vernon North Okanagan Traffic Services are currently on scene investigating the fatal collision involving a single motorcycle.

On Friday, July 6, just before 1 p.m., RCMP attended a single motorcycle collision in the 5300 block of Old Kamloops Road. The driver and single rider of the motorcycle, a 19 year old male, has died as a result of his injuries.

“An RCMP Collision Analyst is currently on scene to conduct further investigation into the cause of the collision,” said Cst. Kelly Brett.

This incident comes on the heels of a previous motorcycle collision earlier this morning on Highway 97, where the rider was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

“The rider of the motorcycle in the earlier collision is lucky to be alive, however the collision on Old Kamloops Road has turned tragic for the rider, his family and friends,” adds Brett.

As of 2:40 p.m., Old Kamloops Road remains closed for scene examination and investigation and traffic is being diverted on an alternate route. Please check Drive BC for detour and road closure update information.

If you or anyone witnessed the collision and have not yet spoken to police, please call 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Vernon has seen two motorcycle accidents in less than one day.

Emergency crews are currently on scene in the 5600 block of Old Kamloops Road for a single motorbike collision. The crash took place shortly before 1 p.m. in the southbound lane less than one kilometre past Kin Race Track, before Durali Villa.

RCMP are on scene while the first medical responders are attending to the driver.

“The road has been fully closed to allow for emergency personnel to do their job,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “Please use alternate routes.”

This incident follows an earlier single-vehicle motorcycle crash, where the driver went off Highway 97 near Bailey Road.

Further details will be provided as they become available.

