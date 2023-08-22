A motorcycle is part of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 south at Highland Road in Vernon. The incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22. Southbound traffic is being diverted to Old Kamloops Road. There is no word on any injuries. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Motorcycle involved in Vernon highway collision

Incident happened before 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, on Highway 97 south at Highland Road

Traffic being affected north of Vernon by a motor-vehicle incident, which happened around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The incident occurred in the southbound lane at the intersection of Highway 97 and Highland Road on the Swan Lake corridor.

Southbound traffic has been diverted to Old Kamloops Road, and vehicles will head into Vernon that way.

It’s believed a motorcycle is one of two vehicles involved in the collision. An ambulance is on-scene and at least one person has been taken to hospital.

