A motorcycle and vehicle were involved in an incident May 26, 2020, on 32nd Street and 43rd Avenue. (Google Maps)

Motorcycle vs. vehicle on Vernon highway

Fire crews, ambulance and police on scene at 32nd Street and 43rd Avenue intersection

Fire crews are reporting to a collision involving a motorcycle and vehicle on 32nd Street Tuesday afternoon.

Highway traffic may be affected.

The incident occurred just before 3 p.m. May 26 at 32nd Street and 43rd Avenue.

BC Ambulance Services and RCMP are also attending the scene.

More to come.

