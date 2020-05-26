Motorcycle vs. vehicle on Vernon highway

Fire crews are reporting to a collision involving a motorcycle and vehicle on 32nd Street Tuesday afternoon.
Highway traffic may be affected.
The incident occurred just before 3 p.m. May 26 at 32nd Street and 43rd Avenue.
BC Ambulance Services and RCMP are also attending the scene.
More to come.
#VernonBC Crews responding to 32nd St and 43rd Ave for a car vs motorcycle
— Central Okanagan Scanner (@ScanKelowna) May 26, 2020
