Motorcycle vs. vehicle on Vernon highway

Fire crews, ambulance and police on scene at 32nd Street and 43rd Avenue intersection

A motorcycle and vehicle were involved in an incident May 26, 2020, on 32nd Street and 43rd Avenue. (Google Maps)

Fire crews are reporting to a collision involving a motorcycle and vehicle on 32nd Street Tuesday afternoon.

Highway traffic may be affected.

The incident occurred just before 3 p.m. May 26 at 32nd Street and 43rd Avenue.

BC Ambulance Services and RCMP are also attending the scene.

More to come.

