Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Enderby crash

Motorcycle collides with car near Sutherland’s Bakery on back road that merges with Highway 97A

A collision between a motorcycle and car near Enderby Thursday sent the motorcyclist to hospital by air ambulance with extensive injuries. (RCMP - photo)

A motorcyclist was airlifted to the nearest medical facility with extensive injuries following an accident in Enderby Thursday.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in the 1700 block of Evergreen Street just after 1 p.m. A motorcycle and car collided just behind Sutherland’s Bakery, where Evergreen merges onto Highway 97A.

“The motorcycle driver received extensive injuries as a result of the collision and was airlifted to the nearest medical facility by the BC Ambulance Service,” RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “The driver of the small blue vehicle sustained no apparent injuries, however was transported to the nearest hospital as a precaution given the impact.”

As the long weekend approaches, B.C. highways and roads will grow increasingly busier and the RCMP want to remind motorists to allow time for your travels and obey all posted road signs.

For more information on summer safe driving tips visit the BC RCMP website.



