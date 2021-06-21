Motorcyclist critically injured in Westside Road collision

Motorcyclist collides with vehicle, struck by another: preliminary police findings

Police continue to investigate a collision on Westside Road that critically injured a 58-year-old Vernon motorcyclist.

Preliminary findings suggest the motorcycle, heading northbound around 3 p.m. on June 18, crossed the centre line around the Ki Low Na Road area and collided with a southbound passenger vehicle.

The motorcyclist was ejected and struck by a second vehicle travelling south.

When Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrived on scene to find the man being treated by BC Ambulance Service for what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Westside Road was closed in both directions for a period of time to allow police to conduct their investigation and for emergency personnel to safely complete their work.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing at this time.

READ MORE: Vernon rider leading world’s toughest bicycle race

READ MORE: Two churches on band land in South Okanagan burn to the ground



newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.