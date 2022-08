Injuries undetermined at this point; traffic on Tronson Road backed up as crews deal with scene

A motorcyclist is being tended to by emergency personnel after a collision in the 8300 block of Tronson Road in Vernon Monday morning, Aug. 22. (Brittany Webster - Morning Star)

Ambulance and Vernon Fire Rescue Services personnel are attending to a motorcyclist with undetermined injuries after a collision in Okanagan Landing Monday morning, Aug. 22.

The incident happened in the 8300 block of Tronson Road shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Bystanders have been helping by holding umbrellas over the injured motorcyclist to provide shade.

Emergency crews have started to pack up so traffic, which had been backed up in both directions, should start moving soon.

More to come…

collisionmotorcycleVernon