Motorcyclist injured in Coldstream crash

A Vernon motorcyclist was hospitalized after Sunday crash in Lavington.

Emergency crews were called to the 6200-block of Highway around 10:20 a.m. May 14 for a report of a collision between a pickup truck and motorcycle.

“The motorcycle was travelling eastbound on Highway 6 when it struck a pickup truck making a turn at the intersection of School Road,” said Chris Terleski, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer.

The motorcyclist was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services for treatment of what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

