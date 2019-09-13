Motorists advised of delays due to Vernon road work

Motorists are advised of more road work getting underway.

There will be single-lane alternating traffic between 2003 – 2301 43rd Street starting on Monday, Sept. 16 until Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. to install sanitary services at 2100 43rd St.

“Traffic control personnel will be on site to guide motorists through,” the City of Vernon states. “Some delays should be expected. Sidewalks will remain open for the duration of this project. Every effort will be made to minimize disruption in the area.

“We apologize for any inconvenience that this disruption may cause and appreciate your cooperation to ensure the timely completion of this project.”

