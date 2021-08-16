Motorists urged to keep North Okanagan highways clear for fire evacuees

Motorists are urged to stay off Highway 97 and 97A in the North Okanagan in order to keep evacution routes clear for those being ordered out from Spallumcheen. (Rhonda Trautman photo)
Salmon River Evacuation Route
Grandview evacuation route
Salmon River Evacuation Route

Evacuation orders are driving a plea for motorists to stay off area highways.

The White Rock Lake wildfire has prompted evacuation orders in the Township of Spallumcheen. Therefore police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

“We are asking everyone to avoid all unnecessary travel on Highway 97 and 97A at this time to minimize the impact on evacuations that are currently underway in the Township of Spallumcheen,” the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said. “If you must travel, please use caution and drive safely as thick smoke is causing reduced visibility on roadways.”

READ MORE: Significant structure loss on Westside due to White Rock Lake wildfire

READ MORE: Evacuation orders issued for OKIB, Spallumcheen

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Fire evacuationTransportation

Previous story
Significant structure loss on Westside due to White Rock Lake wildfire
Next story
Tk’emlúps condemns ‘hate speech’ by Edmonton Catholic priest placed on indefinite leave

Just Posted

A man looks towards the White Rock Lake fire to the north. (Aaron Hemens/Kelowna Capital News)
Central Okanagan officials to provide update on White Rock Lake, Mount Law wildfires

Vernon Search and Rescue was called to help Vernon North Okanagan RCMP rescue four people from the waters of Kalamalka Lake after their boat capsized Sunday, Aug. 15. (File photo)
Vernon Search and Rescue crew assists boaters after vessel capsizes

A power outage in Vernon put wildfire evacuees trying to register at the Vernon rec centre in the dark. (BC Hydro outage map)
Power temporarily out at Vernon wildfire evacuation centre

Motorists are urged to stay off Highway 97 and 97A in the North Okanagan in order to keep evacution routes clear for those being ordered out from Spallumcheen. (Rhonda Trautman photo)
Motorists urged to keep North Okanagan highways clear for fire evacuees