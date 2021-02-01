Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway. (Black Press file photo)

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway.

Motorists warned about snowfall on Coquihalla Highway

25 cm fell on the Hope to Merritt section of the Coq overnight; with snow easing up during the day

A snowfall warning for the Hope to Merritt section of the Coquihalla Highway went out in the pre-dawn hours of Monday (Feb. 1) from Environment Canada weather.

A frontal system over the south coast was responsible for covering the highway with approximately 25 centimetres Sunday night and there is more coming in the next 24 hours, according to the snowfall warning alert for the Fraser Valley, Fraser Canyon, Nicola and more.

”Snow will ease during the day today as the snow level rises to 1200 metres, then become heavy at times tonight as the snow level lowers to 200 metres,” according to the alert.

Snowfall of 15 centimetres can be expected by Tuesday morning.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

