Mount Christie wildfire grows to 500 hectares, more than 3,000 homes on alert

UPDATE: 9:31 p.m.

The City of Penticton is issuing an evacuation alert for 3,669 properties located within the southeast portion of the city.

The alert area includes properties within the following street boundaries.

Lakeside Road

South Main

Main Street

Industrial/Okanagan Avenue

Alison Street

Penticton Creek

Syer Road

The evacuation alert is being issued to prepare residents, businesses and visitors to evacuate their premises or property in the event an evacuation order is issued.

The City of Penticton is working with the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen and BC Wildfire to assess the situation.

According to the city, property owners will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation order; however residents may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

Residents and property owners are strongly advised to take proactive measures to prepare for an evacuation order.

Evacuation alert for properties in the Upper Carmi area:

UPDATE: 8:50 p.m.

The Mount Christie wildfire has now grown to 500 hectares in size according to the BC Wildfire Service dashboard.

Flames are now visible from some places in Penticton.

The fire is approximately 6 kilometres north of Okanagan Falls on the east side of Skaha Lake.

Residents of 319 properties have been ordered to leave the area immediately. For a full list of properties under evacuation order click here.

UPDATE: 8:20 p.m.

As dusk sets in, flames from the 250-hectare fire at Mount Christie are becoming more visible.

Witnesses continue to take to social media, posting their photos of the blaze.

UPDATE: 6:36 p.m.

The Mount Christie wildfire has now grown to 250 hectares in size according to the BC Wildfire Service.

More information and updates from the BC Wildfire Service can be found here.

“We anticipate we will see further growth once we are able to get a more accurate track of the fire,” reads a tweet from the BC Wildfire Service.

UPDATE: The Christie Mountain wildfire (K51287) is now estimated at 250 hectares in size. We anticipate we will see further growth once we are able to get a more accurate track of the fire. Please continue to check the Wildfire of Note page for further updates. pic.twitter.com/bgCzGpaFxz — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 19, 2020

UPDATE: 5:51 p.m.

The Mount Christie wildfire has now grown to 10 hectares in size according to the BC Wildfire Service.

“This is a rapidly evolving situation, and the fire is now classified as a wildfire of note,” reads a tweet from BC Wildfire.

The #BCWildfire Service is responding to the Christie Mountain wildfire (K51287) located approximately 6 km N of Okanagan Falls on the east side of Skaha lake. It is estimated at ten hectares in size. BCWS personnel are on site and are being supported by air tankers (1/4). pic.twitter.com/ly2nwKc0ck — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 19, 2020

The fire is approximately 6 kilometres north of Okanagan Falls on the east side of Skaha Lake.

The status of the fire is currently active with zero per cent being contained. BC Wildfire has indicated the fire is an active surface fire with an organized flame front.

More information can be found here.

UPDATE: 5:06 p.m.

The Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen is issuing an evacuation order for 319 properties in the Heritage Hills area of Okanagan Falls, as the Mount Christie wildfire continues to spread.

Click here to find a full list of impacted properties.

If your residence has been placed on an evacuation order, you’re asked to register at ess.gove.bc.ca or at 199 Ellis Street in Penticton.

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 4:30 pm

EOC Update: Evacuation ORDER issued for Heritage Hills in Electoral Area “D” https://t.co/yxvfO3dufS — RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) August 18, 2020

Police have set-up a road block in the southbound lanes of South Main Street near Skaha Marina. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route.

ORIGINAL:

A wildfire is burning out-of-control in the Mount Christie area above the Heritage Hills neighbourhood about 6 km north of Okanagan Falls.

The fire was first reported about 2 p.m., Tuesday, after witnesses saw smoke billowing above Eastside Road and Skaha Lake.

The blaze is estimated at 10 hectares in size.

Seeing some flames from across the lake from the wildfire north of #OkanaganFalls. Lots of #BCWildfire planes in the air. Last reported size 10 hectares. pic.twitter.com/hmt5CjcTIN — phil.mclachlan (@newspaperphil) August 18, 2020

BC Wildfire is working to gain access to the blaze and crews are being supported by air tankers.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the blaze is described as an active surface fire with an organized flame front.

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) Emergency Services has confirmed that air and ground resources are currently being deployed to the fire. Boaters are asked to avoid the area.

Investigators are en route to determine what caused the fire.

@BCGovFireInfo is responding to a wildfire near the Heritage Hills area within Area “D.” Air and ground resources have been deployed in response. RDOS Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is monitoring. Boaters are asked to avoid the area to allow crews to work. — RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) August 18, 2020

More to come.

