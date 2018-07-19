Heavy traffic delays on Highway 97 due to wildfire near Peachland

Peachland - Evacuation orders have been issued for Brent Road and Highway 97 South properties

Former Peachland fire chief grant Popham speaks to motorists about the traffic conditions. - Kathy Michaels/Capital News

The Mount Eneas wildfire, also known as the Brent Road wildfire, has caused evacuation orders for properties in the surrounding area.

Located about four kilometres south of Peachland, the wildfire is estimated to be 200 hectares in size as of July 19.

Evacuation orders have been issued for properties in the Brent Road area, including all campsites at Okanagan Lake Provincial Park.

According to the latest from DriveBC, Highway 97 is open to single-lane alternating traffic with an RCMP escort. Alternate routes are available via Hwy 97C, Hwy 5A and Hwy 3.

Expect heavy traffic delays.

UPDATE – #BCHwy97 – EXPECT HEAVY DELAYS – The highway is open to single lane alternating traffic but is subject to 1-2 hour delays and road closures on short notice. Detour available via #BCHwy97C, #BCHwy5A, #BCHwy3. Next update at 8:00 AM. Full details: https://t.co/OAYFocaPeh — Drive BC (@DriveBC) July 19, 2018

The West Kelowna Fire Department sent crews to support Peachland overnight, according to the department’s Instagram.

Small fires continue to burn in the West Kelowna area including a fire at Carrot Mountain that is .61 hectares in size, one near Law Creek in Glenrosa which is two hectares and another at Mount Drought which is .10 hectares.

The fires located near Peachland of note are near Peachland Creek which is three hectares and near Munro Lake which is .01 hectares.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

