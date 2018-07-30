A view from Okanagan Lake of the plume of smoke that rose above the Mount Eneas fire today. Photo courtesy Sandy Baldwin

Mount Eneas wildfire offering more smoke, remains under control

Smoke may still be visible as crews maintain fire lines

The Mount Eneas fire near Peachland is still measuring an estimated 1,793 hectares, and is classified as under control.

The fire, which has been burning for two weeks, has offered its fair share of challenges to crews in recent days due to the extreme temperatures and tough terrain.

Related:Update: Kelowna wildfire under control, evacuation alert lifted

Among other things, BC Wildfire reports that green patches within the fire perimetre are drying out and reigniting and putting up a lot of smoke.

This re-ignition is “completely contained” according to the BC Wildfire Service update and crews are monitoring the situation.

Related: Kelowna woman watches ‘black smoke billowing’ as crews fight wildfire

Eighty-seven personnel and two pieces of heavy equipment are on site today with nine helicopters with air support as needed, according to BC Wildfire.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Safety procedures followed in Vernon pool closure
Next story
Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire measured 1,370 hectares

Just Posted

Safety procedures followed in Vernon pool closure

Vernon Aquatic Centre evacuated Saturday following false alarm

Expect a smoggy and hot day in the Okanagan

Environment Canada issued both a heat warning and special air quality advisory

B.C. firefighters repeatedly impeded by recreational boaters on Okanagan Lake

The public has continually been urged to stay away from wildfires

Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire measured 1,370 hectares

Boaters are creating issues for BC Wildfire crews.

Enderby Anti-racism walk deemed a success by organizer

Tim Edwards organized the walk at the Splatsin Community Centre after seeing a racist sign near the Starlight Drive-In.

The 5th Annual Military Tattoo is in Vernon this weekend

The Okanagan Military Tattoo is ranked the largest Tattoo in Western Canada.

Lytton sets new record at 41.4 C, heat warnings in effect across B.C.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much for the province today.

Trudeau expected at funeral today for victim of Toronto’s Danforth shooting

Reese Fallon, 18, was one of two people killed in the mass shooting in Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood last Sunday, July 22.

What does Mueller have? Manafort trial offers glimpse

The trial of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman will open this week with tales of lavish spending on properties and clothing.

California wildfires claim more lives; crews make progress

Thousands more fled their homes after wildfires surged near a small lake town in Northern California.

Dozens of wildfires out of control in Ontario

Ontario firefighters have been fighting the fires with the help of their counterparts from other provinces, as well as the United States and Mexico

CryptoKitties: Are blockchain Beanie Babies the future of e-commerce or a fad?

Some CryptoKitties have commanded six figures on the virtual market, and the B.C.-based company behind the project says it’s attracted more than US$12 million in investments.

April Wine ready to rock Peach Festival

April Wine plays the Penticton Peach Festival on Aug. 9

Glenfir Road wildfire, near Naramata, grows to 100 hectares

BC Wildfire reminds boaters to stay clear of helicopters and skimmers

Most Read