B.C.’s Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Mountie who investigated ‘Surrey six’ gang murders pleads guilty

David Attew admitted to failing to maintain law and order under the RCMP Act

A primary investigator in the Surrey Six case has pleaded guilty to failing to maintain law and order under the RCMP Act.

David Attew was described as a star in B.C. Supreme Court for his work on major investigations, including the execution-style murders of six men in October 2007.

The former staff sergeant was one of four Mounties charged in relation with the investigation and last week one of them was handed a conditional sentence to be served in the community.

A publication ban prevented details involving Derek Brassington’s guilty plea and the same ban applies in Attew’s case.

Attew’s lawyer Michael Klein says his client had a 19-year policing career before he retired early.

Attew, who is expected to be sentenced later today, did not address the court but Klein says his client apologizes for his actions that were related to burnout on the job.

Brassington was given a conditional sentence of two years less a day to be served in the community after he pleaded guilty to breach of trust and obstruction of justice.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadians feeling more stress at work than 5 years ago: poll
Next story
Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP seek wanted men

Just Posted

OC adopts 2% domestic student tuition hike starting 2019 fall semester

Increase called for to address projected 2019-20 budget shortfall

Vernon RCMP seek help identifying suspect

Man wanted for brazen daytime theft at Vernon grocery outlet

OC adopts 2% domestic student tuition hike starting 2019 fall semester

Increase called for to address projected 2019-20 budget shortfall

Vernon rink starts Scotties with win

Kim Slattery scores 8-4 win over New West rink in opening draw at B.C. curling finals in Quesnel

Vernon boil water notice rescinded

Water quality has returned to a Good rating.

‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

The semi-truck driver left no brake marks

UBC team to probe why kids find transition to high school stressful

Researchers at UBC’s Depression, Anxiety and Stress Lab are hoping families can help

Hunt on for missing Merritt cowboy after riderless horse found

A 32-year-old man is believed to be missing in the backcountry, last seen on Saturday afternoon

VIDEO: Northern fur seal pup rescued near B.C. fish farm

The pup, which has now been named Mowi by staff, was found swimming erratically Monday

B.C. businesses bracing for health payroll tax impact on jobs

For many small and seasonal employers, it’s another new cost

Black Press Media reporter chosen for prestigious leadership academy

Erin Haluschak to attend the Poynter Institute Leadership Academy for Women in Digital Media

B.C.’s licensed medical craft cannabis producers launching co-op

Big marijuana producers struggle to meet demand for legal marijuana

Elderly B.C. man charged after woman hit with hammers

‘Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault’ say RCMP

WHL formally announces Kootenay Ice move to Winnipeg

Cranbrook-based major-junior hockey franchise on the move to Manitoba after 21 seasons

Most Read