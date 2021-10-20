A picture of Kaden Madge, 17, who was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 19. (Contributed)

A picture of Kaden Madge, 17, who was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 19. (Contributed)

Mounties appeal for public assistance to help locate missing Kelowna teen

Kaden Madge, 17, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 19 leaving his workplace at Banks Road

Kelowna RCMP is requesting public assistance in locating a missing Kelowna resident.

Kaden Madge, 17, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 19 leaving his workplace in the 1500 block of Banks Road. Friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long and the police are concerned for his health and well-being.

Police describe Madge as a Caucasian male who is 6 ft 2 in (188 cm) tall. He weighs approximately 252 lb (114 kg) and has long wavy brown hair and brown eyes. He also wears braces and is described as having a heavy build.

Madge may be driving a light brown 2003 Chevrolet Malibu sedan with a B.C. license plate LM228X.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Madge is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: RCMP searching for missing Kelowna man

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Kelownamissing person

Previous story
Hope restaurant licence taken ‘illegally,’ business owner tells court
Next story
RCMP crisis intervention improvements among West Kootenay inquest recommendations

Just Posted

The annual Ski Swap is Oct. 19 at the Vernon Recreation Centre. (File photo)
Vernon ski swap back for 52nd year

The Kelowna Rockets fill the arena against the Calgary Hitmen on February 28, 2015, at Prospera Place in Kelowna. (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
Kelowna, Kamloops MLAs ask Interior Health for clarity on gathering restrictions

Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest will look for a fourth World Wheelchair Curling championship playing vice-skip (and throwing third stones) for Team Canada starting Saturday in Beijing, China. (Matthew Murnaghan/Canadian Paralympic Committee)
Spallumcheen curler seeks fourth world title

Kelly Fehr, of Turning Points, chats with a fellow recovering alcoholic at Bill's Place, a sober living facility. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon councillor shares story of addiction