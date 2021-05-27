Mounties issue 60 tickets to Okanagan Connector drivers over May long weekend

West Kelowna RCMP issued a total of 60 tickets to drivers on the Okanagan Connector for various violations during the May long weekend.

On May 20 and 21, West Kelowna Mounties and the BC Highway Patrol conducted speed enforcement and commercial vehicle inspections near the Paradise Valley brake check on Highway 97C.

Of the 60 tickets issued, 11 were for excessive speed and two were for driving without due care and consideration. Mounties also handed out Seventeen warnings.

One of the commercial vehicle checks ended with a semi-truck driver’s licence being suspended. Mounties believed that the 45-year-old Alberta man was driving drunk.

Following a failed breath sample test, the man was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days under the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

“Long weekends are notorious for being deadly in terms of our roads and highways,” said Cpl. Bryan Mulrooney of the West Kelowna RCMP. “This initiative was a great step in ensuring the safety of the motoring public in our area.”

