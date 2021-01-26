Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Superintendent Shawna Baher presents Lisa Rands, of Endbery, a certificate of appreciation after she went above and beyond at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision that closed Highway 97A Jan. 6, 2021, for several hours. (RCMP)

Mounties laud woman for help at fatal crash near Enderby

Vernon RCMP honour Enderby woman for taking care of children involved in collision

An Enderby woman was honoured by police for her assistance at the scene of a fatal vehicle collision south of Enderby Jan. 6, 2021.

Lisa Rands was recognized by Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Friday, Jan. 22, for stepping forward to provide care to several children involved in the crash that closed Highway 97A south of Enderby for several hours.

Five people were taken to hospital, two by helicopter, the rest by ground ambulance. One woman, 28-year-old Lindsay Palmateer and mother of six, succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

Rands’ continued care for the children involved allowed emergency personnel to provide life-saving care to the other victims and manage the unfolding situation, police said.

Rands was presented with a certificate of appreciation by RCMP Superintendent Shawna Baher, officer in charge of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“Your courageous and selfless actions that day brought comfort to those affected by this tragedy,” Baher said. “Your kindness and willingness to render emergency assistance to those in a time of need is commendable, and for that, we offer our sincerest appreciation.”

A GoFundMe campaign was launched Jan. 9 to support the Palmateer-Lien family following the crash. The fundraiser has since garnered more than $79,000 of its $100,000 goal.

READ MORE: ‘She was everyone’s caretaker’: Salmon Arm mother of six remembered

READ MORE: Vandalized signage won’t deter Save Rose Swanson campaign

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
5 big lessons experts say Canada should learn from COVID-19
Next story
Artwork in Summerland to show message of inclusivity

Just Posted

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Superintendent Shawna Baher presents Lisa Rands, of Endbery, a certificate of appreciation after she went above and beyond at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision that closed Highway 97A Jan. 6, 2021, for several hours. (RCMP)
Mounties laud woman for help at fatal crash near Enderby

Vernon RCMP honour Enderby woman for taking care of children involved in collision

Signage constructed by the Save Rose Swanson Mountain campaign, advocating for Armstrong’s Rose Swanson Mountain area to be spared from logging, was vandalized Jan. 16 or 17, 2021. (Contributed)
Vandalized signage won’t deter Save Rose Swanson campaign

Campaign to spare Rose Swanson Mountain area from logging has more than 20K signatures

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital’s annual Light a Bulb campaign raised $340,000 for hospital equipment. (VJHF photo)
Vernon hospital campaign lights up with $340K

Community comes through for annual Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Light a Bulb campaign

Crews are repairing a water main break along 34th Street in Vernon Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (City of Vernon photo)
Water service down for Vernon residents along 34th Street

Crews are repairing a water main break and expect service to be down for 2-3 hours

Vernon has agreed to a goose cull to control the over-populated invasive species making a muck of area parks and beaches. (Morning Star file photo)
Vernon pulls trigger on goose cull

City asking neighbours to also help control over-population of geese

Dr. Penny Ballem, a former deputy health minister, discusses her role in leading B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination program, at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 22, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. holds steady with 407 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

14 deaths, no new outbreaks in the health care system

The Brucejack mine is 65 km north of Stewart in northwestern B.C. (Pretivm Photo)
B.C. mine executives see bright gleam in post-COVID future

Low carbon drives demand for copper, steelmaking coal

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian /Omaha World-Herald via AP
Canadians divided on support for Keystone pipeline, despite U.S. president’s permit pullback

Two-thirds of Canadians think Biden’s decision was a “bad thing” for Alberta

A GoFundMe campaign for a display of unity quickly received donations. The initiative, by the Lekhi family of Summerland, began days after their home had been targeted by vandalism and racist graffiti. Discussions are now taking place to determine where an art piece promoting unity will be located. (GoFundMe.com)
Artwork in Summerland to show message of inclusivity

Initiative began following vandalism of Indo-Canadian family’s home in July

Penticton’s Burdock House supportive housing on Winnipeg St. is one of the B.C. Housing buildings the City of Penticton wants audited. (File photo)
City of Penticton seeks audit of BC Housing supportive housing units

BC Housing recently announced plans to construct a new supportive housing unit in the city

A large portion of Anglemont is without running water due to a water main break on Jan. 26. (CSRD Image) A large part of Anglemont in the North Shuswap is without water due to a water line break on Jan. 26. (Black Press File Photo)
Broken water main leaves Shuswap community without running water

The water line has left Anglemont residents either without water or with low pressure.

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
5 big lessons experts say Canada should learn from COVID-19

‘What should be done to reduce the harms the next time a virus arises?’ Disease control experts answer

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver man calls 911 to report his own stabbing, leading to arrest: police

Officers located the suspect a few blocks away. He was holding a bloody knife.

Kelowna seen from the top of Knox Mountain. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Homeownership unattainable for many Kelowna residents

Single-person and single-parent households often have limited options when it comes to housing

Most Read