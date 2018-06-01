Mounties seek trio following violent robbery in Kamloops

A man was attacked near a park in Kamloops almost five weeks ago

  • Jun. 1, 2018 11:02 a.m.
  • News

—Kamloops this Week

Kamloops Mounties continue to look for three men who attacked and robbed a man in Riverside Park five weeks ago.

On Sunday, April 29, at 1:30 a.m., a man parked his car behind Sandman Centre and walked through Riverside Park.

While walking through the park, heading toward the Shark Club, the man was attacked from behind by three men. They assaulted the man, making off with money and gift cards from his wallet. The culprits then ran away.

One of the men is described as being white; the other two are Indo-Canadian.

All were wearing dark-coloured hoodies with the hoods pulled up over their heads.

Anybody with information on the robbery is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penticton Peach Fest is calling all film makers
Next story
Coldstream resident honoured for 150 blood donations

Just Posted

Painting given to Vernon woman as gag goes for $481,000

Painting done by Group of Seven contemporary Tom Thomson fetches more than anticipated at auction

Coldstream resident honoured for 150 blood donations

The first time David Stacey walked into a clinic, his blood started pumping

Two victims confirmed in North Westside fire

RCMP say two people died in house fire May 21

Graduation inspires Okanagan College student

Kelowna student Jennifer Meyer wants to make global and local impact

Power outage for Kal Tire Place

Planned shutdown set for Monday due to construction

5 of the weirdest items affected by the Canada-U.S. trade war

Flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens are just some of the items

Last Greyhound bus leaves B.C.’s Highway of Tears

BC Transit will fill void on an interim basis beginning June 4

Researcher suggests “poopsicle” theory for B.C. woman hit by falling feces

Rob Young, with UBCO, says frozen feces could have formed on the outside of the plane

Wineology: Bubbles, Bubbles, Bubbles

Check out Okanagan sommelier Shanyn Ward’s new bi-weekly column

Video: Princeton Mining Days was a real BLAST

It was a day to celebrate mining in Princeton as Copper Mountain Mine sponsored Mining Days.

This is one big Buff Cat

Large Canadian cat becomes popular meme on social media

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

Vernon’s Wessels rides to gold medal

B.C. High School Mountain Bike Championships

B.B. duo write and illustrate children’s book to help families deal with ALS

June is ALS Awareness Month: the disease affects thousands of Canadians each year

Most Read