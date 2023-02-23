Aquatic science biologist Shawn Stenhouse releases a Atlantic salmon back into its tank during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. A Liberal promise to transition salmon farms in British Columbia from ocean net pens to closed containment systems in just over five years is being slammed as careless by the aquaculture industry. (The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward)

MP Mel Arnold opposed to closing of salmon farms

Justin Trudeau announced a plan of shifting from open net-pen farming to land-based systems by 2025

Conservation and management decisions must be informed by science, North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold said.

Arnold, an Associate Shadow Minister for Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, is opposed to the proposed closing of the open net-pen farming system in the Discovery Islands.

“Although the Minister of Fisheries and Ocean’s mandate letter directs her to take action to build a brighter future through the use of science and evidence-based decision-making, she hasissued another decision without providing the science or evidence that she based her decision on, and without a plan being in place to support affected workers and communities.

“This decision extends a troubling pattern of Trudeau government announcements including the 2019 campaign promise to transition Pacific salmon farms and the first Discovery Islandsdecision in 2020 – both of which were delivered without science reasons or a support plan for affected British Columbians and communities.”

When it comes to fisheries and oceans decisions, Arnold said it has been eight years of failed transparency and accountability from the Trudeau government.

”Canadians deserve better, and Conservatives will continue to fight for the transparency, accountability and evidence-based conservation management that Canadians can trust to rebuild stability in Canada’s fisheries.”




