Mr. Mikes opens in Vernon on Tuesday. (Photo submitted)

Mr. Mikes launches in Vernon – again

Restaurant once open in 1970s returns to Vernon on 32nd Street beside Best Western Vernon Lodge

The second coming of Mr. Mikes to Vernon begins Tuesday.

The popular steakhouse franchise, which once operated for a decade or so in the early 1970s on 31st Avenue in downtown Vernon, opens at its new facility beside the Best Western Vernon Lodge (former Pantry Restaurant building).

It will be the 13th location in B.C. for the longstanding national franchise.

RAMMP Hospitality Brands Inc., the parent company of Mr. Mikes, believes in the strength of small communities, and saw an opportunity to further expand the restaurant’s presence in the franchise’s home province of British Columbia.

The addition of Mr. Mikes Vernon is a testament to the strong population base in the Okanagan market, which also aligns with the franchise’s target demographic.

“The Okanagan market has a strong population base year-round, making Vernon an ideal location for Mr. Mikes,” said Rick Villalpando, senior vice-president of business development for RAMMP Hospitality Brands. “We are confident that those living in the community and visiting the area will align well with Mr. Mikes’ values and character, and the Vernon location on Highway 97 makes it easily accessible for guests while providing excellent exposure for the brand.”

The franchisee behind Mr. Mikes Vernon is local resident Shane Fusion, who has spent the last 20-plus years as a health and safety professional.

Fusion is excited to begin his new journey in the hospitality industry.

“I’m looking forward to bringing the Mr. Mikes brand to Vernon and feels that the high-quality menu, and friendly, genuine service will resonate well with guests,” said Fusion.

“Mr. Mikes’ casual atmosphere and hearty, affordable menu was the perfect fit.”

Fusion plans to continuously participate in local events and give back to the community of Vernon.

For more information about Mr. Mikes, please visit: www.mrmikes.ca.

