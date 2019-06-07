Crime Stoppers is looking for any information on these two people after an incident at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre on March 29. (Crime Stoppers South Okanagan photo)

‘Ms. Fire Alarm’ sought after by Okanagan RCMP

South Okanagan-Similkameen Crime Stoppers are looking for a pair of alleged thieves

RCMP are looking for a pair of alleged thieves who pulled the fire alarm at a store hoping to get the advantage of having no one around.

In a recent post from South Okanagan-Similkameen Crime Stoppers, who are calling the woman allegedly involved ‘Ms. False Alarm,’ the incident happened at The Bay in Cherry Lane Shopping Centre on March 29 around 4:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Crime Stoppers looking to get a scent on alleged thieves

“Your buddy then approached the cosmetic counter where he was surprised that the employee was still there. It appears the two of you were hoping to do a little shopping on your own while everyone evacuated for the alarm. Your actions, in addition to being criminal, caused inconvenience to customers and staff, as well as attendance of the Penticton Fire Department,” the news release states.

It is also alleged the pair took a cab on March 31 and did not pay the fare.

Information can be sent to the Crime Stoppers tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.southokanagancrimestoppers.ca and submit a tip through their website with reference to file number 2019-8227.

