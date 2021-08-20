B.C. Wildfire Service crews battle the Mt. Hayes wildfire near Ladysmith, which has burned 70 hectares. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

B.C. Wildfire Service crews battle the Mt. Hayes wildfire near Ladysmith, which has burned 70 hectares. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Mt. Hayes wildfire near Ladysmith grows to 70 hectares overnight

Cowichan Valley Regional District issued a state of local emergency Thursday night

After yesterday’s efforts that included helicopters, air tankers, heavy equipment and other firefighters, ground crews remained at Mt. Hayes near Ladysmith overnight continuing to battle the blaze.

The fire, about two and a half kilometres west of the Trans-Canada Highway, started in the early afternoon Thursday, Aug. 19.

Late that night, Cowichan Valley Regional District declared a state of local emergency in response to the wildfire, applying to Electoral Area H and a small portion of Area G. An evacuation order was issued for a Fortis B.C.-owned property on Ninatti Road.

The CVRD reported last night that the fire was 20 hectares last night and B.C. Wildfire Service is now reporting it has grown to 70 hectares. The regional district said it has limited public access to forestry roads in the area.

“The CVRD Regional Emergency Operations Centre remains in contact with municipal fire response teams, the Town of Ladysmith and the Stz’uminus First Nation for situational awareness,” the regional district noted in a press release.

READ ALSO: Crews fighting wildfire near Ladysmith


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfiresWildfires

Previous story
West Kelowna resort refuses refund to wildfire, COVID cautious tourist
Next story
Kelowna coffee shop offers free coffee, workspace to wildfire evacuees

Just Posted

Firefighters block off a section of Highway 97A during earlier firefighting efforts on the Two Mile Road wildfire near Sicamous. (CSRD photo)
Province eyes post-wildfire debris flow mitigation plans along Highway 97A near Sicamous

(Contributed)
Crash slows Highway 97 traffic in Lake Country

Matthew MacGugan, 31, was last seen Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (RCMP)
Vernon police search for missing man

Jason Satterthwaite and his 16-year-old son, Aiden, fought on the frontlines of the White Rock Lake wildfire together for the Okanagan Indian Band Fire Department. (Jason Satterthwaite - Facebook)
White Rock Lake wildfire ‘far from over’: Vernon mayor