Métis actor ‘enthralling’ in first lead role

Okanagan Screen Arts Society to screen Falls Around Her Sept. 23

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society will be showing Falls Around Her at the Vernon Towne Cinema on Sept. 23.

Legendary Cree and Métis actor Tantoo Cardinal is enthralling in her first lead role in a feature film in her 48-year acting career.

Tantoo plays Mary Birchbark, a world famous Anishnaabe musician, who leaves everything behind to return to her rural cabin on her reservation to live alone. This retreat gets her all kinds of unexpected visitors who all seem to have their own motivations and expectations for how Mary should spend her time with the community.

With minimal dialogue, director Darlene Naponse and Tantoo Cardinal paint us a portrait of a complex and layered woman giving this film a soulful, and lived-in performance. Naponse excels at showing off the rural Anishnaabe territory, in all of its desolation and beauty, set to Mary’s lover Keith’s (Rob Stewart) guitar music.

The film will be screened at 5:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. The pre-show intro comes from resident film maker, Matt McDowell. Enjoy live music in the lobby before the early show courtesy of Les Copeland. Cash wine bar open for both shows.

Advance tickets available at the Towne Cinema box office and Expressions of Time bookstore.

