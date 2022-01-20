There are 13 lifts open at Big White Ski Resort (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)

There are 13 lifts open at Big White Ski Resort (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)

Much needed snowfall at Big White

Kelowna’s local mountain received 11cm of snow overnight

Big White Ski Resort received 11cm of highly anticipated snow over the last day (Jan.20).

Local skiers have been eager for the snowfall after sub-optimal conditions this past week.

Warmer weather caused some snowmelt up at Big White, but not to fear “this is actually great for the snowpack,” says local backcountry skier, Mack Irwin.

The rain that the Big White peaks received on Jan.12 helped to consolidate the fluffy base layer of snow, says Irwin.

The temperature is a balmy -5C at the base of the mountain and visibility is currently “limited” in today’s snow report.

Stay up to date with snow conditions at bigwhite.com

READ MORE: Big White snowboarder qualifies for her second Olympic games

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaSkiing and Snowboarding

Previous story
B.C. up to 895 people in hospital with COVID-19 infections
Next story
‘Fight it’: Spike in assessed property values prompts Shuswap woman to start petition

Just Posted

Jack Glen of the Vernon Vipers (14) tangles up with Josh Schenk of the Trail Smoke Eaters during Vernon’s 2-1 BCHL shootout win Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers slither past Trail

UBCO to recognize fall athletics with Fall Success celebration during basketball games Friday night (Photo credits: Rich Lam/Julie Pringle-Snap Photography/GetMyPhoto.ca-HuskieAthletics)
UBCO athletes to be recognized at Fall Success celebration

A survey to provide input on a future park at the former site of Vernon's Kin Race Track is open until Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (City of Vernon photo)
City of Vernon reminded of Kinsmen Park stipulation

Recipients of two Vernon Winter Carnival Scholarships were awarded Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Wayne Emde photo)
Vernon Winter Carnival memories could carve up scholarships