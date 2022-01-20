Much needed snowfall at Big White

There are 13 lifts open at Big White Ski Resort (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)

Big White Ski Resort received 11cm of highly anticipated snow over the last day (Jan.20).

Local skiers have been eager for the snowfall after sub-optimal conditions this past week.

Warmer weather caused some snowmelt up at Big White, but not to fear “this is actually great for the snowpack,” says local backcountry skier, Mack Irwin.

The rain that the Big White peaks received on Jan.12 helped to consolidate the fluffy base layer of snow, says Irwin.

The temperature is a balmy -5C at the base of the mountain and visibility is currently “limited” in today’s snow report.

Stay up to date with snow conditions at bigwhite.com

