Mud slide closes another B.C. Interior highway

A mud slide has closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson just north of the Brilliant Dam.

A mud slide has closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson in both directions just north of the Brilliant Dam.

Drive BC is reporting that an assessment is in progress and there is no estimated time of reopening.

Muddy water is still flowing through the slide area.

RELATED: Washout blocks Highway 33

There is no detour available in the immediate area however, light vehicles can take Pass Creek Road to the junction with Highway 6 to avoid the slide area. Commercial vehicles can detour via Highway 3 over the Bombi Pass.

RELATED: Road repair needed for Highway 3A slide area

We will update the story as more information becomes available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Province buys up company’s entire stock of rabbit disease vaccine
Next story
Truck mirror swipes Enderby teen walking home

Just Posted

Lake Country bunny sanctuary asks for donations for vaccine

A GoFundMe has been started for the Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary in Oyama

Stickle Road work starting soon

Contentious Vernon intersection being improved for safety and traffic flow

Family Day move ‘disastrous,’ says Big White official

Family Day is on the move and it’s not something everyone is excited about

Open house explains road project

Prep work for major upgrade to Spallumcheen’s Pleasant Valley Road starts this week

Raptors returning to nature centre

Popular birds of prey attraction coming back to Allan Brooks Nature Centre in Vernon

Your April 18 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

B.C. Lions urge Vernon students to make a difference

Johnson, Bucknor urge students to be More than a Bystander when it comes to violence against women

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Province buys up company’s entire stock of rabbit disease vaccine

Vaccine arrives from France and is now being distributed to 50 veterinary clinics

Large boulder closes Trans-Canada Highway at Three Valley Gap

The highway is now open to single lane alternating traffic

Spilled lumber partially closes Lower Mainland highway

A semi lost its load on Highway 17 near the 91 Connector

Young woman jumps into action to help others at Yellow Lake mudslide

A 19-year-old Olalla woman watched as the hillside on Highway 3A broke loose

Vancouver first in B.C. to allow liquor sales in grocery stores

Beer, wine and spirits to be sold at stores this year

B.C.’s annual 4-20 protest still relevant: spokesman

Most schools in Delta, Coquitlam, and North Vancouver will be closed Friday

Most Read