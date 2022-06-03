Photo of debris on Highway 1 near the landslide posted to Facebook, about 9 p.m. Friday.

Photo of debris on Highway 1 near the landslide posted to Facebook, about 9 p.m. Friday.

Mudslide shuts down Highway 1 in both directions west of Salmon Arm

Check DriveBC for updates

Highway 1 remains closed in both directions west of Salmon Arm due to a mudslide between Tappen Beach Road and 65th Avenue NW.

Drive BC reports the road is closed for 2.6 kilometres about two kilometres west of Salmon Arm.

The incident happened about 8 p.m.

Detours are available via Highway 97B and Highway 97; check DriveBC.ca for more.

The mudslide also washed out power lines. BC Hydro initially reported 1,500 residences without power, and 120 residences remained in the dark at 11:30 p.m.

Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm watch for the region on Friday morning.

Potential flash floods were possible for the Shuswap and Okanagan regions.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing heavy rain,” Environment Canada said on its weather website Friday. “Hail is also possible. Strong wind gusts are also possible. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

The next update is scheduled for 12:15 a.m. June 4.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

landslideShuswaptrans-canada highway

Previous story
Man dead after shots fired in Vernon

Just Posted

RCMP investigate after a shooting in a residential parking lot on Okanagan Landing Road Friday, June 3. (Contributed)
Man dead after shots fired in Vernon

This mural is proposed for the Alternatives Funeral and Cremation building. (Katie Green image)
Hundreds petition ‘scary’ Vernon art project

A drug warning has been issued in Vernon and Kelowna. (Interior Health image)
Beware of benzos in Vernon, Kelowna drugs

Gas hit the listed price of $2.19.9 at one Vernon service station on 25th Avenue at 43rd Street Thursday, June 2. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Vernon gas price hits eye-popping $2.19.9