Map of Spences Bridge Highway 1 closure on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (Drive BC map)

Map of Spences Bridge Highway 1 closure on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (Drive BC map)

Mudslide shuts off Hwy 1 through Fraser Canyon as Coquihalla still closed due to wildfire

This leaves one route for any travellers: Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton

Two of three highways connecting the Lower Mainland and B.C. Interior are currently closed.

As of Monday night (Aug. 16), Highway 1 was shut down indefinitely between Hope and Cache Creek due to a mudslide near Spences Bridge.

The Coquihalla (Highway 5) has been closed since Sunday, due to the raging July Lake wildfire.

This leaves one route for any travellers: Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton, before either using Highway 5A from there to Merritt and then using Highway 97 to Kelowna and Vernon.

On Tuesday, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth urged anyone travelling for non-essential reasons to avoid the Thompson-Nicola and Okanagan regions to keep what routes are still available open for possible evacuations.

There are currently 264 wildfires burning in the province, with the largest and most threatening blazes around West Kelowna, Lytton and Prince George.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Morning Start: Kangaroos can’t jump backwards

Just Posted

Kangaroos can’t jump backwards. (Kangaroo Creek Farm/Facebook)
Morning Start: Kangaroos can’t jump backwards

Vernon Training House owners Rhonda Catt (left) and Carla Rayner (right) enjoy a moment with Coldstream’s Stacy Roest, assistant general manager of the NHL back-to-back champion Tampa Bay Lightning, who brought the Stanley Cup to the strength and training facility at Kal Tire Place North Monday, Aug. 3. The private function also served as a fundraiser with attendees donating more than $3,000 to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation and the Cardiac Care Unit in memory of Catt’s husband, Peter. (Contributed)
Stanley Cup visit raises $3,000 for Vernon hospital foundation, cardiac care unit

Map of Spences Bridge Highway 1 closure on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (Drive BC map)
Mudslide shuts off Hwy 1 through Fraser Canyon as Coquihalla still closed due to wildfire

The view from around Ellison looking across Okanagan Lake to Westside Road Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at 4 a.m. The extent of loss has yet to be determined, but local government and BC Wildfire Servies confirm there was significant loss. (Sandra Blattler - Facebook)
UPDATE: Planned ignition near Falkland helps mitigate White Rock Lake wildfire growth