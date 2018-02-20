A proposed plan seeks to build a 25-unit multiple family development at 5902 Pleasant Valley Road. (Photo submitted)

Multi-family housing development proposed

A proposed plan on Pleasant Valley Road seeks to construct a 25-unit multiple family development

Pleasant Valley Road keeps on growing.

A proposed plan at 5902 Pleasant Valley Road at the corner of Rimer Road is seeking to construct a 25-unit multiple family development. The multi-unit plan would consist of duplex and four-plex building and one single family dwelling.

However, before development can proceed, a land use designation amendment must first rezone the area, bought into the City through a boundary extension process in 2014.

Cleo Corbett, long range planner, presented a report to city council Feb. 13 recommending that council not support the application to amend the Official Community Plan land use designation, citing concerns regarding insufficient access to the site from 58th Avenue and stormwater management considerations identifying existing drainage routes through and adjacent to the subject property that borders BX creek.

“Following the review of the application, Administration recommends a Residential — Low Density land use designation, subject to conditions, because of the access and drainage considerations,” Corbett wrote in the report.

A June 15, 2017 public open house for the proposition saw mixed feedback.

“This project seems agreeable in all aspects,” wrote a commenter.

A commenter on Engage Vernon, however, disagreed.

“I think time must be taken to see what affect the development now is going to have on the area as this is (a) sensitive (area) and a walking area used by many,” the commenter wrote.

The plan amendment will go to a public hearing March 12 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.

