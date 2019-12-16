Multi-vehicle accident east of Revelstoke; Highway 1 closed

DriveBC said to expect heavy delays

DriveBC is reporting a multi-vehicle accident near Revelstoke on Highway 1.

The accidents are between Mount Revelstoke National Park and Skunk Cabbage Boardwalk just 18 km east of Revelstoke.

The road is currently closed and an assessment is in progress. DriveBC says to expect heavy delays and congestion. It does not give an estimation for re-opening.

It is currently snowing in Revelstoke with more snow expected.

See DriveBC for more details.

Previous story
Fire damages Terrace family’s home 10 days before Christmas

Just Posted

Third public washroom location flushed in Vernon

Council votes to put new loo in transit exchange not Linear Park

Sagmoen’s arrest deemed valid: Justice

Justice Beames ruled the arrest of Curtis Sagmoen in 2017 was lawful

City of Vernon strikes new deal with CUPE

Agreement will see incremental wage increases of two per cent a year over five years.

Musical melodies create new Christmas traditions in Vernon

Hear the Music presents two Okanagan shows

Okanagan library use on the rise

Borrowed eBooks and eAudio materials jump 47 per cent in three years

VIDEO: 10 unusual ingredients people put in turkey stuffing

Do you call it stuffing or dressing? Either way, it’s delicious

Multi-vehicle accident east of Revelstoke; Highway 1 closed

DriveBC said to expect heavy delays

City of Grand Forks apologizes for portraying residents as victims in wake of 2018 floods

The apology also says that buyouts part of infrastructure plan, not flood recovery

B.C. couple opens their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house to the public

Couple has transformed their Chilliwack house into a scene straight out of a Harry Potter movie

B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

“They taught us to be selfless, compassionate giving people…to treat everyone with love and respect”

RCMP bomb squad called after suspicious item found at Salmon Arm Chances Casino

Building evacuated on evening of Dec. 14 after item discovered by staff

Santa visits five B.C. hospitals Tuesday

Transported by BC Ambulance Service, Santa Claus will spread a little extra holiday cheer

Fire damages Terrace family’s home 10 days before Christmas

Family is safe, though fire killed two pets early Sunday morning

Sentence hearing begins for B.C. dad convicted of killing two young daughters

Girls’ mother to read victim impact statement on Tuesday

Most Read