UPDATED: Fatal multi-vehicle collision closes Hwy. 1 near Rogers Pass

UPDATE 2:40 p.m.:
Revelstoke RCMP have confirmed that the driver of a vehicle involved in a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway has died.
RCMP were notified this afternoon of a collision between a Ford F150 and a commercial tractor-trailer about 45 km east of Revelstoke on Hwy.1.
The driver of the Ford F150 died on scene, while his passenger was transported by BC Ambulance to the hospital in Golden.
The driver of the tractor-trailer did not have any injuries.
The tractor-trailer was travelling west bound, while the truck was east-bound. According to an RCMP press release, “the roads were in good winter driving condition and the visibility was good.”
An RCMP Traffic Analyst is examining the scene to determine the cause of the accident.
DriveBC said the road is expected to reopen around 6 p.m.
UPDATE 2:00 p.m.:
DriveBC is predicting that the highway will reopen around 6 p.m.
The Trans-Canada Highway was closed 10km west of Rogers Pass this afternoon following a collision Thursday afternoon.
ORIGINAL:
Hwy. 1 is closed in Glacier National Park following a multi-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon.
The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions 10 km west of Rogers Pass following the accident.
#BCHwy1 Closed #GoldenBC to #Revelstoke due to vehicle incident 10km West of #RogersPass assessment in progress. https://t.co/LmsCZedw5X
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 1, 2018
A driver who was at the scene said they were told it could be up to a seven-hour wait due to a fatality.
@TranBC @DriveBC Head on collision #bchwy1 60km west of #Golden closed both directions. Ambulance just past me at Golden. #18wheelerbcroadreport pic.twitter.com/EyeSNMXJu7
— West Coast Snowman (@raywhitebc) February 1, 2018
An assessment is currently in progress.
There is no estimated time of opening.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.