39th Avnue closed at 13th Street due to three-vehicle crash Sunday, Nov. 4

A three vehicle crash temporarily closed a portion of 39th Avenue in Vernon Sunday, Nov. 4. The cause of the accident is not yet known. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

A three vehicle crash has temporarily closed 39th Avenue at 13th Street in Vernon Sunday afternoon.

Vernon Fire Rescue services were dispatched to the scene shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4.

The cause of the accident, as well as any resulting injuries, is not yet known.

More information will come as it becomes available.

