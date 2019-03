Emergency personnel work to clear up a three-vehicle crash on 41st Avenue and Bella Vista Road Thursday, March 7. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Commuters looking to turn onto 32nd Street off Bella Vista Road or 30th Avenue are being rerouted as emergency crews work to clear a three-vehicle crash.

An ambulance, RCMP and Fire Rescue Services were called to the accident, which occurred around 8:30 a.m.

There is currently no word on the cause of the collision or any resulting injuries.

