Firefighters responded to a single-vehicle incident on the corner of Birnie Road and Highway 97 on Tuesday, Feb. 4. (Google Maps)

Multiple accidents reported on snowy Vernon highways

Five centimetres expected to fall today: Environment Canada

Firefighters are responding to multiple vehicle incidents due to inclement weather.

A dark coloured SUV is facing oncoming traffic at the intersection of Highway 97 and Birnie Road.

Coldstream and Lavington Fire are responding to a single-vehicle incident on Aberdeen Road Highway 6.

A car has been reported in the ditch south of Stickle Road near Hwy. 97.

Five centimetres of snow is expected to fall today, according to Environment Canada, and motorists are reminded to adjust their driving to suit conditions.

Snow is expected to continue throughout the week.

Vernonites are reporting five horses are also on the loose near Highway 97 on Westside Road.

