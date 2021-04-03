Multiple COVID-19 exposures in Kelowna schools

No dates for the exposures were released

Multiple COVID-19 exposures were announced in SD 23 on April 2. [CDC]

Multiple COVID-19 exposures have been announced by Central Okanagan Public Schools.

In an April 2 release issued by School District 23, Interior Health confirmed there had been potential COVID-19 exposures at multiple schools in the district.

No dates were attached to the exposures, and none are currently listed on Interior Health’s website.

The exposures took place at Bankhead Elementary, Constable Neil Bruce Middle, Davidson Road Elementary, Hudson Road Elementary, École Kelowna Secondary School and Pearson Road Elementary.

The public school exposures follow an exposure at the private Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School, which is listed on the Interior Health school exposure page.

According to the letter from the district, the individuals are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority,” reads the release.

