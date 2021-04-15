Multiple employees at Vernon’s Real Canadian Superstore on Anderson way have tested positive for COVID-19, parent company Lablaw Companies Ltd. confirmed on its website Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Google Maps)

Multiple positive COVID-19 tests among Vernon Superstore employees

An undisclosed number of employees at the grocery store have contracted the virus

Multiple employees at Vernon’s Real Canadian Superstore have tested positive for COVID-19.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. has been regularly releasing exposures in its Canadian grocery stores, in an effort provide transparency given the essential role of grocery stores during the pandemic.

On Wednesday (April 14), Loblaw confirmed an unknown number of team members had contracted the virus at the Anderson Way Superstore.

“Given the important role we play in our communities, we are prepared for all possible situations, including a positive test for COVID-19 in our stores,” the Superstore parent company’s website reads.

“In these cases, we work closely with public health and follow their guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning and sanitization in our stores.”

COVID-19 cases have been rising in the North Okanagan-Shuswap of late, with Vernon leading the trend. In the most recent weekly period released by the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), Vernon’s new cases rose 70 per cent from 33 to 56.

READ MORE: COVID-19 cases rise in North Okanagan-Shuswap with Vernon leading increase

READ MORE: More COVID-19 exposures at two Vernon high schools

