UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens following collision

Emergency responders en route to accident scene in Craigellachie

  • Apr. 26, 2018 11:20 a.m.
  • News

UPDATE: 1 p.m.

Multiple injuries are reported to have occurred in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 east of Sicamous.

At least two people were said to have been transported to Shuswap Lake General Hospital in Salmon Arm as a result of the collision involving an SUV and a transport truck. An air ambulance helicopter was also seen being used to transport another person involved in the collision.

Responding emergency rescue personnel included BC Emergency Health Services paramedics, Eagle Valley Rescue Society members, firefighters and RCMP.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

———-

ORIGINAL:

A multiple-vehicle collision is being reported on Highway 1 in Craigellachie.

Emergency responders including the Eagle Valley Rescue Society have been called to the scene.

DriveBC reports the highway is closed in both directions with no detour available.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salmon Arm, Sicamous RCMP stop Alberta man in stolen vehicle

Just Posted

Salmon Arm, Sicamous RCMP stop Alberta man in stolen vehicle

Vehicle was taken from Enderby, police were alerted

B.C. hires 20 more conservation officers

The province announces 12 new locations for conservation officer services this year

Vernon school bus route cuts postponed

Trustees altered plan to postpone the suggested eliminations for the 2018/19 school year

Armstrong residents face tax hike

City finalizes 2.95 per cent increase; have to pay for policing costs as well

Former mayor, MLA Hanson dies at 88

Lyall Hanson was mayor of Vernon in 1981 and moved to provincial politics from 1986-96

Pilot likely affected by ‘spatial disorientation’ in plane crash that killed former Alberta Premier Jim Prentice

The TSB will announce its findings and the Capital News will follow.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

VIDEO: B.C. ‘escapologist’ stuns judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Matt Johnson says televised water stunt was closest he’s come to death

Sunshine brings out beachgoers in the Shuswap

Spring is here so bring on the beach, it’s never to early for a swim

UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens following collision

Emergency responders en route to accident scene in Craigellachie

B.C. pharmacist pleads guilty to animal cruelty charge

Joelle Mbamy was handed $1k fine, on top of $5k fine already imposed, and 10-year animal prohibition

‘N’ driver in McLaren caught going 70 km/hr in playground zone

Vancouver police said the driver was fined $368 and the luxury car impounded for seven days

Dr. LipJob ordered to stop doing botox and other medical procedures

Rajdeep Kaur Khakh ordered to stop unlawful practice of medicine

B.C. to prevent for-profit blood, plasma collection

Voluntary Blood Donations Act would make it illegal to pay for blood, plasma donations

Most Read