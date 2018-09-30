A multiple-vehicle accident is causing major delays on the Coquihalla Highway near the Great Bear Snowshed Sunday, Sept. 30. (DriveBC Highway Webcam)

UPDATE: Multiple vehicle crash on Coquihalla clear

Accident near Great Bear Snowshed, expect major delays

UPDATE: 5:20 p.m.

The southbound accident on the Coquihalla Highway near the Great Bear Snowshed is now clear.

DriveBC said motorists should expect major delays and congestion.

—-

Original: 3 p.m.

A multiple-vehicle accident on the Coquihalla Highway near the Great Bear Snowshed has reduced the roadway to one lane Sunday, Sept. 30.

DriveBC said drivers should expect major delays due to congestion.

“Slow down and drive to winter conditions,” DriveBC said in a statement.

Related: Snowfall expected on B.C. highway mountain passes

Related: Winter tire rules in effect Monday

Drivers are asked to slow down upon approach.

There is currently no word on any resulting injuries or the cause of the accident.

An update from DriveBC is expected at 3:45 p.m.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penticton Art Gallery explores life on the margins of society

Just Posted

Armstrong Spallumcheen pumpkin fest events launched

Returning, new events on slate for 18th annual festival

SilverStar sees first snow of the season

Alpine season starts Nov. 16, Alpine Nov. 22

BX Swan Lake community hosts election forum

Candidates from RDNO area’s B and C present

Open letter from Gateway Casinos takes aim at ‘unreasonable’ demands from union

The letter claims they are offering striking workers more than living wage, union stalling process

Vernon CMHA branch elects new board of directors

Richard Finn, Matt Garcia and Tom Nolan were re-elected to the Board, Robert Carscadden, Jay Hack and David Service were newly elected.

REPLAY: Video you don’t want to miss from this week in B.C.

Here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from stories across the province this week

Penticton Art Gallery explores life on the margins of society

Photographer documents life in a Thai garbage dump

Two officers killed in line of duty honoured at B.C. police memorial

Const. John Davidson and Ian Jordan had their names added to list of fallen officers

He’s big and he’s blue

Vees unveil the latest addition to their lineup

One dead in fatal crash in Oliver

The man was pronounced dead on scene

UPDATE: Multiple vehicle crash on Coquihalla clear

Accident near Great Bear Snowshed, expect major delays

Snowfall expected on B.C. highway mountain passes

Environment Canada says approaching low pressure system will give snow

B.C.’s winter tire rules come into effect Monday

Snowflake or M+S tires must be used on most B.C. highways till March 30

One dead and two in hospital after crash in Keremeos

The crash happened in the early hours of Sunday morning

Most Read