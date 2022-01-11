Murder charge in 2017 Vernon homicide still viable, inquiry finds

Richard William Fairgrieve’s murder charge could be prosecuted if he is eventually deemed fit for trial

An inquiry into a 2017 Vernon homicide case has found that a murder charge is still viable against one of two co-accused, despite the accused having previously been deemed unfit for trial.

William Bartz was found murdered in an apartment at the Sundance Suites on June 19, 2017. Richard William Fairgrieve and Jacqueline Leavins were arrested in October 2018 and each charged with murder in relation to his death.

Leavins was given a 10-year sentence for a lesser charge of manslaughter for her role in the killing in March 2021, while Fairgrieve was deemed unfit to stand trial in January 2020.

Fairgrieve appeared in Vernon court Monday for an inquiry into the status of his case under Section 672.33 of the Criminal Code. Section 672.33 states that “the court that has jurisdiction in respect of the offence charged against an accused who is found unfit to stand trial shall hold an inquiry, not later than two years after the verdict is rendered and every two years thereafter until the accused is acquitted pursuant to subsection (6) or tried, to decide whether sufficient evidence can be adduced at that time to put the accused on trial.”

So far there has been no change to Fairgrieve’s status and he remains not fit to stand trial, said Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the BC Prosecution Service. However, he could be found fit for trial at a later point in time.

After hearing from the Crown on Monday, the court concluded that the standard had been met and Fairgrieve’s case remains triable, McLaughlin said.

Bartz was 50 years old at the time of his death.

Brendan Shykora

