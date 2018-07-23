Murder in West Kelowna, Mounties remain at crime scene

Mounties investigating a crime scene that spans nearly an entire shopping complex in West Kelowna.

UPDATE: 11: 30 A.M.

Mounties are in the midst of a murder investigation.

Police attended a hotel located in the 3400 block of Carrington Road in West Kelowna July 22, at 7:18 p.m. after being notified that a woman may be in need of assistance.

“On attendance, police located a deceased woman. A man was arrested a short distance from the hotel and is in police custody,” said Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau, in a press release.

“It is believed that the man and woman were known to each other and are from the Lower Mainland. Police are continuing their investigation and some area businesses have been impacted as police continue to search for evidence.”

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit have taken conduct of the investigation and no further information is available at this time.

While the RCMP are remaining tight-lipped, a woman who was at the scene early Monday said that she was told that there was a violent altercation between a man and woman early Sunday evening.

Another man said it was all over by the time he arrived at the hotel, just before 8 p.m., though RCMP had taped off a BMW and an entrance to the hotel. That barrier remained there until Monday.

Much of the evidence being collected and catalogued was around the Tim Hortons drive-thru, which had also been blocked to traffic as investigators put down investigation tags.

West Kelowna, BC: The Southeast District RCMP Major Crime Unit are investigating the alleged murder.

ORIGINAL 9 A.M.

Mounties are investigating a crime scene that spans nearly an entire shopping complex in West Kelowna.

Entrances into the shopping area around the Best Western hotel off Highway 97— where a violent incident is alleged to have occurred —have been blocked off, as has the Tim Hortons drive-thru and at least one vehicle on site.

READ ALSO: COPS NAB ALLEGED CAR THIEF

Investigators at the Westbank Hub Centre have dropped more than a dozen evidence tags in the drive-thru, though nobody on the scene was able to comment officially on what happened.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat

kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.