Taig Savage was found murdered on Sept. 5, 2021. His case remains unsolved. (Contributed)

Murder of Penticton man remains unsolved 1 year later

Taig Savage, 22, was killed on Sept. 5, 2021 and found at Penticton Secondary track

This Sept. 5th marks the one-year anniversary of Taig Savage’s murder in Penticton.

It was just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, when Penticton RCMP were called to help BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) with an unresponsive person down at the sports field at Penticton Secondary.

While no arrests have been made to date, a fulsome investigation into this matter continues including a detailed forensic and technological investigation of evidence that has been gathered, said Penticton RCMP in a release.

“Penticton and area community support has been significant with continued additional avenues of investigation being examined and followed up on,” said Const. James Grandy.

The 22-year-old’s mom Tracey Savage is longing for justice.

She took to Facebook earlier in August to say how much she misses Taig.

“Taig, not a day or an hour goes by that I don’t catch myself thinking you are here and in my life. Then reality hits. Remember Taig, Justice,” she wrote.

Taig is described as kind, generous and loyal.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

