It won’t look quite l ike this in 2020 but the popular Music In The Park series for Armstrong’s Memorial Park will be held with strict social distancing rules and limited tickets available for each show Friday night starting June 26. (Jenna Churchill photo)

Music in the Park series returning to Armstrong

Strict social distancing rules to be in place; tickets will be made available online for shows

Armstrong music fans are in for a treat.

The popular summer music series, Music in the Park, will take place but with strict rules in place.

Every Friday at 7 p.m., starting June 26, a different group will play a free outdoor concert at Armstrong’s Memorial Park.

“We will have social distancing spots as we’ve been told we can only hold 50 people,” said Patti Noonan, executive director of the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce, which hosts Music In The Park.

A system will be set up so people interested in attending can go online to get a ticket to come to the event, and the ticket will have to be shown to gain entry into the park.

No food services will be available during the program.

The concerts will be streamed on the Internet so those who don’t get tickets can enjoy, along with shut-ins and residents at local care facilities.

“We have the support of Parks and Recreation and council, and we will have strict guidelines in place,” said Noonan, adding the bands have yet to be announced but, “there will be old favourites and new bands” taking part.

The Downtown Vernon Association earlier cancelled its popular Civic Sounds series, a set of outdoor concerts Thursday evenings in July and August in front of the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives.

