Musicians raise $104K for Princeton flood relief at 12-hour Legion event

A group of talented musicians and promoters rocked the Princeton Legion for 12 straight hours Saturday, May 29 and raised $104,000 for community flood relief.

“We thought maybe we could do something,” said Terri Bremner, who spearheaded the event with her husband Damon Bremner.

The couple, which moved to Princeton a couple of years ago, are former organizers of the Penticton Elvis Festival, and drew on their numerous industry contacts and friends to make ‘The River Ran Through’ a successful fundraiser.

“I was just thrilled (with the result),” Terri told the Spotlight.

The money raised was donated to the Princeton Baptist Church, which operates a flood relief fund and was in charge of coordinating emergency response for displaced residents in the weeks and months following the November 2021 disaster.

Pastor Kyle Nichols said it was difficult to find words to express his reaction.

“We are just grateful and I am stunned, shocked and blown away.”

The church will distribute the donation to homeowners who need it most. The church flood fund has already given approximately $130,000 to flood victims.

Several individuals and businesses supported the fundraiser and made donations.

Andrew Sheret Limited, a plumbing, heating and air conditioning firm on the Lower Mainland, was the top donor and it was “a significant amount,” said Terri.

Entertainers came from across the province, from places like Fort St. John, Chetwynd and Kelowna, donating their time and talent.

A special appearance was made by Cody Kearsley, star of the television series Riverdale.

According to Bremner approximately 200 ticket holders rotated through the Legion as music played constantly throughout the day and night. “Some people stayed for the whole 12 hours.”

