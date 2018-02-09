Watkin Motors Mustangs’ captain Cosmo Wilson surprises Queen Silver Dtar LVIII Angitha Mriduraj with a kiss on the cheek following the ceremonial opening face-off in the 47th annual Coca-Cola Classic Invitational Pee Wee Hockey Tournament Thursday night at Civic Arena. Prtincess Mackenzie Kuziw and Vernon ambassador Salra Abid look on. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Mustangs 2-0 in Coke Classic

The Watkin Motors Mustangs meet the Coquitlam Chiefs in a showdown tonight

The Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs are 2-0 heading into tonight’s action in the 47th annual Coca-Cola Classic Invitational Pee Wee Hockey Tournament.

Deagan McMillan supplied two goals and one assist as the Mustangs stopped the San Diego Saints 8-3 Thursday night at Civic Arena. The Mustangs meet the 2-0 Coquitlam Chiefs tonight at 5:00.

Erik Pastro, JJ Milne and Brayden Schwaerzle each pocketed 1+2 for the Mustangs, while captain Cosmo Wilson, Hudson Kibblewhite and Theo Van Wyk also connected.

San Diego got goals from captain Ethan Overman, Quinn Zegras anbd Mateo Veduccio.

Wilson drew loud applause when he surprised Queen Silver Star LVIII Angitha Mriduraj with a kiss on the cheek following the ceremonial opening face-off versus Overman. The kiss has been somewhat of a tradition since Jagger Williamson, now captain of the B.C. Hockey League Vernon Vipers, first planted a smooch on royalty some seven years ago.

Mayor Akbal Mund welcomed the eight teams to the international tournament and wished them all good luck.

The Amy Myles Memorial A event final goes Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Civic. The arena is slated to be demolished later this year. The semifinals are Saturday are 12:30 and 2:45 p.m.

The Yellowknife Wolfpack ambushed the Calgary Warriors 10-1 in Friday’s first game.

