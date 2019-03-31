My place housing unit. (Turning Points photo)

My Place set to open this summer

Turning Points released images of a transitional housing unit to its Facebook page Friday.

Turning Points in Vernon announced Friday that its 52-unit transitional house, My Place, will be opening this summer.

“My Place, supported housing apartment will be opening this summer in Vernon. The 52 units will include supports to assist people in transitioning from homelessness to healthy and housed. Supports include employment, addiction and mental health programs/staff.”

In the post, Turning Points also gave appreciation to the Provincial Government, City of Vernon, Community Futures and Interior Health for supporting the project.

My Place is different than Our Place, the recently opened permanent shelter in Vernon. Representatives explained that the difference between the units boils down rooming. In My Place, individuals have their own room, while in Our Place, people will share rooms.

Related: Howard House closes for new, permanent shelter

Related: Vernon affordable housing development addresses “Hidden Homeless” problem

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Awards recognize Summerland businesses and individuals

Just Posted

My Place set to open this summer

Turning Points released images of a transitional housing unit to its Facebook page Friday.

The Smokanagan, Part One: How wildfire smoke affects children

Vernon woman’s call for action: “We need to adapt to the environment.”

Okanagan Landing Bench road reopened again after landslide

A geotechnical engineer was on site Friday and has advised that the roadway is now safe to travel.

Vernon dust advisory continued again

The ongoing street cleaning throughout Vernon is reportedly a large contributing factor.

Showpass hosts Winterland this afternoon

As of Friday afternoon, today’s event was already 90 per cent sold out.

Safari Jeff visits Vernon

The reptile show embarked on its North America tour earlier this month.

Awards recognize Summerland businesses and individuals

81st annual Summerland Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Excellence Awards presented

Granlund nets winner as Canucks edge Stars 3-2 in shootout

Markstrom makes 38 saves for Vancouver

Crews fighting 250-hectare wildfire near Kamloops

The blaze near Neskonlith Lake is the second burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre

Two cougars shot after mauling child on Vancouver Island

The child was taken to hospital in serious condition

Kelowna RCMP seek assistance in locating missing 88-year-old resident

William Clarke Wallace was last seen at a gas station at approximately 5 a.m. on March 30

The Smokanagan, Part One: How wildfire smoke affects children

Vernon woman’s call for action: “We need to adapt to the environment.”

Summerland provides funding towards banner program

Public art program has run since 1998

Barclay once owned Trout Creek Ranch in Summerland

Historic trail eventually became Peach Orchard Road

Most Read